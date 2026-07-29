Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Down 9.1% - Here's What Happened

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.82 and last traded at $58.2770. Approximately 4,240,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,409,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

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Trending Headlines about Fortive

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortive exceeded Wall Street expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.74 versus the $0.71 consensus and revenue of approximately $1.10 billion versus estimates of $1.07 billion. Revenue increased 8% year over year. MarketBeat earnings report

Fortive exceeded Wall Street expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.74 versus the $0.71 consensus and revenue of approximately $1.10 billion versus estimates of $1.07 billion. Revenue increased 8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Core revenue growth accelerated to 6.7%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 12% and adjusted EPS increased 28% on an adjusted basis, signaling improving operating momentum. Demand in Fortive’s industrial automation business was described as resilient. Reuters article

Core revenue growth accelerated to 6.7%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 12% and adjusted EPS increased 28% on an adjusted basis, signaling improving operating momentum. Demand in Fortive’s industrial automation business was described as resilient. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.95-$3.05, with the midpoint slightly above the roughly $2.99 analyst consensus. The company also cited stronger cash flow and continued disciplined capital allocation. Zacks earnings article

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.95-$3.05, with the midpoint slightly above the roughly $2.99 analyst consensus. The company also cited stronger cash flow and continued disciplined capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: The headline quarterly results were favorable, although reported EPS of $0.74 remained below the $0.90 posted in the year-ago quarter. Investors may be comparing the improvement in adjusted performance with the broader earnings trend and Fortive’s valuation.

The headline quarterly results were favorable, although reported EPS of $0.74 remained below the $0.90 posted in the year-ago quarter. Investors may be comparing the improvement in adjusted performance with the broader earnings trend and Fortive’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: The market’s negative reaction suggests that the earnings beat and raised outlook may not have been sufficient to satisfy high expectations, particularly with the stock trading near its recent high. The report did not signal a major deterioration, but investors appear to be taking profits or focusing on the mixed year-over-year EPS comparison. Fortive second-quarter results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.37%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 87.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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