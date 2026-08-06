Fortress Biotech (FBIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.04. Fortress Biotech had a net margin of 193.12% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 million.

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Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortress Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through a network of majority‐owned subsidiaries that target areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rare diseases and dermatology. Fortress Biotech's business model emphasizes in‐licensing or acquiring promising drug candidates and coordinating their development through specialized affiliate companies, allowing for flexible capital allocation and focused management of individual programs.

Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, Fortress Biotech advances a diversified pipeline spanning small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

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