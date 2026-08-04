Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.55, Zacks reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.220-3.520 EPS.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 3,488,339 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations's payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 403,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,556,867 shares in the company, valued at $118,799,357.80. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 786,367 shares of company stock valued at $28,653,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,272,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,274 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,441,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,949,958 shares of the company's stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,648,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,705,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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