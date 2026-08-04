Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.220-3.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. 3,488,339 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.55. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.12%.Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations's payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 320,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,994,720.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,940,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,973,500.40. This trade represents a 8.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 786,367 shares of company stock valued at $28,653,958 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company's stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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