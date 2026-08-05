Fossil Group (FOSL) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Fossil Group to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $199.3280 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.74 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect Fossil Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fossil Group Stock Up 3.4%

FOSL stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fossil Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fossil Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fossil Group news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert bought 24,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,387.50. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 425,182 shares of the accessories brand company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the accessories brand company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company's stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group's wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

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