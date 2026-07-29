Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 38.74%.

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Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,493. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 3,961 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,936.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 775,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,570,810.08. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 136.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company's stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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