Fox Factory (FOXF) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $352.9350 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.75 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 20.25%.Fox Factory's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $794.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fox Factory has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $31.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fox Advisors set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,142 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 18.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,493 shares of the company's stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company's FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

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