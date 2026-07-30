FOX (FOX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect FOX to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 792.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,448,000 after buying an additional 2,827,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,689 shares of the company's stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FOX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $71.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks analysis suggests investors may be undervaluing Fox Corporation (FOX) , highlighting the stock’s valuation, growth and momentum characteristics. The report could support buying interest, particularly after FOX’s recent earnings beat, which included quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus estimates. Are Investors Undervaluing Fox (FOX) Right Now?

A Zacks analysis suggests investors may be undervaluing , highlighting the stock’s valuation, growth and momentum characteristics. The report could support buying interest, particularly after FOX’s recent earnings beat, which included quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Options-market activity has drawn attention to FOX, with Zacks noting that recent trading patterns may indicate increased investor interest or expectations for a forthcoming move. The article does not establish a specific bullish catalyst, so the signal is supportive but inconclusive. Do Options Traders Know Something About Fox Stock We Don't?

Options-market activity has drawn attention to FOX, with Zacks noting that recent trading patterns may indicate increased investor interest or expectations for a forthcoming move. The article does not establish a specific bullish catalyst, so the signal is supportive but inconclusive. Neutral Sentiment: Fox News published numerous political, international and crime-related stories. These items may support audience engagement and the Fox News brand, but they do not provide a clearly measurable change to Fox Corporation’s revenue, earnings or outlook.

Fox News published numerous political, international and crime-related stories. These items may support audience engagement and the Fox News brand, but they do not provide a clearly measurable change to Fox Corporation’s revenue, earnings or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Rothschild & Co. filing showed a complete sale of approximately 409,427 shares of FOX’s Class A counterpart, Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOXA . Because the filing concerns FOXA rather than FOX and reflects holdings as of June 30, its direct effect on FOX is limited, though it may modestly affect investor sentiment toward the company. Rothschild Holdings Update

A Rothschild & Co. filing showed a complete sale of approximately 409,427 shares of . Because the filing concerns FOXA rather than FOX and reflects holdings as of June 30, its direct effect on FOX is limited, though it may modestly affect investor sentiment toward the company. Negative Sentiment: The Foxx Development Nasdaq-compliance report concerns Foxx Development Holdings (FOXX), not Fox Corporation (FOX), and therefore has no bearing on FOX’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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