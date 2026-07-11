FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

FOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.33.

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FOX Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $48.75 on Friday. FOX has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FOX by 792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company's stock worth $182,448,000 after buying an additional 2,827,768 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,047,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,459.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,758,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $9,328,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Fox’s recent move to buy Roku and commentary about Disney considering a free tier for Disney+ highlights Fox’s role in the evolving streaming/media landscape, which could support investor interest in FOX’s distribution and platform strategy. Article Title

Coverage around Fox’s recent move to buy Roku and commentary about Disney considering a free tier for Disney+ highlights Fox’s role in the evolving streaming/media landscape, which could support investor interest in FOX’s distribution and platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Fox Weather’s NASA-related coverage, including recruitment for simulated Mars and Moon missions and a separate UFO-imagery story, reflects ongoing content activity across the Fox media network, but these items are not likely to move the stock materially on their own.

Fox Weather’s NASA-related coverage, including recruitment for simulated Mars and Moon missions and a separate UFO-imagery story, reflects ongoing content activity across the Fox media network, but these items are not likely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A surge of Fox News political, legal, and world-news video coverage — including Iran developments, the Charlie Kirk case, and other breaking-news segments — may help drive traffic and audience engagement, but the headlines themselves do not indicate a new corporate catalyst for Fox Corporation.

A surge of Fox News political, legal, and world-news video coverage — including Iran developments, the Charlie Kirk case, and other breaking-news segments — may help drive traffic and audience engagement, but the headlines themselves do not indicate a new corporate catalyst for Fox Corporation. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showing essentially no shares short and no meaningful change is not a strong bullish signal; it suggests there is little short-squeeze setup or new bearish positioning to explain upside in the shares.

About FOX

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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