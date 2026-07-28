Frank Slootman Sells 289,685 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 289,685 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $79,486,667.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,718.65. This trade represents a 91.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Slootman sold 10,315 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.10, for a total transaction of $2,837,656.50.

On Monday, June 29th, Frank Slootman sold 99,900 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.73, for a total transaction of $25,147,827.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.27, for a total transaction of $44,854,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total transaction of $42,963,058.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68.

On Thursday, May 28th, Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total transaction of $93,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Slootman sold 55,350 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $9,770,382.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $25,378,842.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.71. 2,305,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after buying an additional 1,217,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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