Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $72.1190 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $9.13 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 70.78, a quick ratio of 70.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 986.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin BSP Realty Trust this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp cut its price target on FBRT from $12.00 to $11.00 but maintained a "market outperform" rating, implying continued analyst conviction despite a lower near‑term target. Article Title

Citizens Jmp cut its price target on FBRT from $12.00 to $11.00 but maintained a "market outperform" rating, implying continued analyst conviction despite a lower near‑term target. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm filed a securities class action and is urging purchasers of FBRT between Nov 5, 2024 and Feb 11, 2026 to seek lead‑plaintiff status before an April 27, 2026 deadline — increasing the visibility and potential coordination of litigation against the company. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm filed a securities class action and is urging purchasers of FBRT between Nov 5, 2024 and Feb 11, 2026 to seek lead‑plaintiff status before an April 27, 2026 deadline — increasing the visibility and potential coordination of litigation against the company. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced a class action against FBRT and certain officers covering the same Nov 5, 2024–Feb 11, 2026 period, seeking damages for alleged securities law violations — additional filings can increase defense costs and investor uncertainty. Article Title

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced a class action against FBRT and certain officers covering the same Nov 5, 2024–Feb 11, 2026 period, seeking damages for alleged securities law violations — additional filings can increase defense costs and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire is soliciting investors with large FBRT losses to contact the firm before April 27, highlighting mounting plaintiff interest and potential for consolidated litigation. Article Title

Bragar Eagel & Squire is soliciting investors with large FBRT losses to contact the firm before April 27, highlighting mounting plaintiff interest and potential for consolidated litigation. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting FBRT investors to pursue lead‑plaintiff roles for the same class period, underscoring coordinated legal outreach across multiple firms. Article Title

The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting FBRT investors to pursue lead‑plaintiff roles for the same class period, underscoring coordinated legal outreach across multiple firms. Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay Wolke, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi and several other firms issued investor alerts/reminders about the April 27 deadline and potential claims — broad law‑firm attention raises the probability of a significant consolidated suit and potential settlement exposure. Article Title

Glancy Prongay Wolke, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi and several other firms issued investor alerts/reminders about the April 27 deadline and potential claims — broad law‑firm attention raises the probability of a significant consolidated suit and potential settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt’s investor alert alleges FBRT overstated earnings projections tied to dividend coverage — if proven, such allegations could materially affect shareholder returns, dividend policy credibility, and legal damages. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBRT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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