Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JonesTrading dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get FBRT alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company's stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

FBRT stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 70.78 and a quick ratio of 70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin BSP Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin BSP Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here