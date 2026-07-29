Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $65.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.98 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 24.26%.

Get FBRT alerts: Sign Up

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9%

FBRT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,141,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 90.06 and a current ratio of 90.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 29,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $291,530.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $284,665. This trade represents a -4,246.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 502,832 shares of the company's stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBRT. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin BSP Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin BSP Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here