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Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Franklin Covey logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Franklin Covey shares moved above their 200-day moving average of $20.07, reaching $22.18 before last trading at $21.56.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but improving: the consensus rating remains “Hold”, with an average price target of $27.50; Roth Capital raised its target to $25, while Barrington Research maintained an “outperform” rating with a $30 target.
  • The company exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.27 versus the $0.24 consensus, although revenue of $67.81 million fell slightly short of estimates. Institutional investors own approximately 69.88% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.07 and traded as high as $22.18. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $21.5570, with a volume of 84,192 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Franklin Covey to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Covey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FC

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of 126.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 98.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company's stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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