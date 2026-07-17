Franklin Covey Showcases ‘Presenting for Impact’ to Turn Messages Into Action

Franklin Covey NYSE: FC used a recent webinar to showcase its “Presenting for Impact” content, positioning the offering as a practical framework for helping leaders communicate with more clarity, audience connection and action-oriented intent.

Darren, an executive coach and senior leadership consultant with FranklinCovey, led the session and said the company’s broader focus is on “giving strategy the human edge.” He told participants that organizations often have access to similar data, technology, management systems and tools, but execution can falter because of human capability rather than strategy or technology.

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Darren said FranklinCovey has invested more than $200 million in research and development over the past 40 years and has impacted more than 30 million leaders around the world and more than 160 companies. He described the company’s work as focused on leader capability, high-trust culture and execution excellence.

Presentation Framework Focuses on Story, Design and Delivery

The webinar centered on “Presenting for Impact,” which Darren described as a full-day or two-day content area designed to help presenters “present information clearly, connect with your audience, and move to action.” He said presentations are moments where decisions, deals or alignment can be “won or lost,” and that when they miss the mark, it is often because “the message didn’t land.”

Darren framed a presentation as “a story about the value of your idea, product, or service,” rather than simply an information-sharing exercise. He said effective communication depends on two principles: clarity and connection. Without both, he said, audiences may become confused, disengaged, informed but unmoved, or entertained without understanding what action to take.

The company’s three-step process, as presented in the session, includes:

Develop the story: Shape the message around the audience’s needs and the value of the idea.

Shape the message around the audience’s needs and the value of the idea. Design the experience: Use clear visuals and formats that support the story rather than distract from it.

Use clear visuals and formats that support the story rather than distract from it. Deliver authentically: Present with conviction, manage stress and rehearse with purpose.

Audience-Centered Messaging Was a Central Theme

Darren encouraged participants to make the audience “the main character” of a presentation by asking what the audience wants, what is in its way and how the message helps overcome that obstacle. He also highlighted a “do, know and feel” framework, asking presenters to identify what they want audiences to do, what they need to know and how they should feel after the presentation.

He said the gap between the audience’s current state and future state should guide the presentation. Darren also emphasized the importance of clearly articulating “what’s in it for me,” saying that if a presenter cannot explain the value for the audience, “we’re not ready to have the presentation yet.”

To illustrate the power of storytelling, Darren cited the Significant Objects Project, saying a small felt mouse purchased for $0.50 was resold for $62 after being paired with a story. He said the experiment showed that stories can make objects and ideas more valuable, memorable and meaningful.

Storytelling Expert Highlights Memorable Messaging

The session included a video from Matt Dicks, author and storyteller of “Storyworthy,” who described advising a scientist named John ahead of a conference. Dicks said John’s company sold 18 specialized tubes, while competitors offered one tube that had to be retrofitted. Rather than present product data, John told a story about grocery shopping for different types of apples for his family and used that story to explain the value of offering customers more choices.

According to Dicks, John generated more leads than the other four scientists at the conference combined. Dicks said presenters can find stories by identifying the theme, meaning or message of their presentation and then looking for a personal or professional experience that matches it.

Visual Design Guidance Emphasizes Simplicity

Darren also addressed presentation visuals, saying a limiting mindset is that visuals exist to help the presenter remember points. Instead, he said, visuals should support the story for the audience. The session emphasized “one slide, one idea” and encouraged presenters to simplify slides by removing, shrinking or graying out content that does not support the main point.

The webinar covered the use of text, images and data, with Darren warning against overcrowded slides and saying that one strong image can be more effective than several weaker ones. He also encouraged participants to use internal AI tools, rather than public AI tools, as a development partner to help evaluate possible visuals or identify gaps in a presentation.

Delivery Advice Centers on Authenticity and Stress Management

In the final section, Darren discussed delivery and contrasted “spotlight speakers,” who focus on how they look and sound, with “lighthouse speakers,” who focus on what the audience needs. He said presenters do not need to be charismatic or outgoing to be effective and should instead lean into their natural strengths, whether humor, sincerity or a calm presence.

Darren also introduced a stress-management exercise he called “name it, tame it, reframe it,” in which presenters identify an anxious thought, examine what is behind it and reframe it as an opportunity. He said the approach can help mitigate anxiety and fear during presentations.

At the close of the session, FranklinCovey offered attendees a resource titled “Putting the Audience First: How Great Presenters Drive Action” and invited participants to connect about how the presentation content could support emerging leaders, organizational change or other initiatives.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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