Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Get FRAF alerts: Sign Up

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

FRAF stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $258.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Franklin Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Franklin Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company's stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FRAF is a U.S.‐listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Financial Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here