Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 840 and last traded at GBX 829.50, with a volume of 27064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Frasers Group from GBX 720 to GBX 750 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 866.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frasers Group

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 754.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.94.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 79.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 earnings per share for the current year.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.

Further Reading

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