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Frasers Group's (FRAS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Frasers Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 750 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRAS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Frasers Group from GBX 720 to GBX 750 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 866.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frasers Group

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 762.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 739.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 700.49. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 598 and a 52 week high of GBX 819.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 79.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Research analysts expect that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frasers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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