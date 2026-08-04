Freedom Capital Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to "Strong-Buy"

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Entegris has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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