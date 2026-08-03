Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $113.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Freightcar America had a net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%.

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Freightcar America Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,404. Freightcar America has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Freightcar America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightcar America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Freightcar America by 2,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company's stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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