Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Announces Earnings Results

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $25.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,157,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,914. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,860 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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