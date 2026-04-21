Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts: Sign Up

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.4%

Fresenius Medical Care AG ( ETR:FME Get Free Report ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.78 and traded as low as €38.77. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €39.57, with a volume of 741,517 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is €39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.78.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresenius Medical Care, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresenius Medical Care wasn't on the list.

While Fresenius Medical Care currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here