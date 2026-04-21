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Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Fresenius Medical Care logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell below their 200‑day moving average: FME traded as low as €38.77 and last at €39.57 on volume of 741,517 shares, under the 200‑day SMA of €40.78.
  • Valuation and balance‑sheet snapshot: market cap ≈ $11.66B, P/E 17.69, PEG 0.42, with high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 102.95) and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.26, quick ratio 0.80).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fresenius Medical Care.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.78 and traded as low as €38.77. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €39.57, with a volume of 741,517 shares changing hands.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is €39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.78.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

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