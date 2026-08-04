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Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Fresnillo logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on Fresnillo and set a GBX 2,700 price target, implying approximately 7.02% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Fresnillo has an overall consensus rating of “Hold”, with two Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, and an average target price of GBX 3,556.67.
  • Fresnillo shares opened at GBX 2,523, well below their 12-month high of GBX 4,472; the company has an £18.59 billion market capitalization and is the world’s largest silver producer.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresnillo to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,400 to GBX 4,700 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 2,523 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,832.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,348.10. The company has a market cap of £18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.70. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 1,483 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,472.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges. The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines. Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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