Frontdoor (FTDR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $642.09 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 118.62% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Frontdoor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $82.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 309.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 431,446 shares of the company's stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 326,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 533.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company's stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 149.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,228 shares of the company's stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 902,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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