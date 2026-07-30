Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $82.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

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Frontdoor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 118.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Frontdoor by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 164.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 429.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 879 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Frontdoor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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