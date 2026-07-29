Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.100-0.100 EPS.

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Frontier Group Trading Up 2.1%

ULCC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $449,625.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 167,277 shares in the company, valued at $904,968.57. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,050. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,811,670 shares of company stock worth $84,843,756 in the last 90 days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 251,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Frontier Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,984 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $477,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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