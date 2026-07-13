Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Major Shareholder Group Holdings - Frontier Llc Sells 11,700,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Holdings - Frontier Llc sold 11,700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $84,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,706,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,486,987.20. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $6.57. 6,124,286 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 9.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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