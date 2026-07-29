Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

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Frontier Group Trading Up 2.1%

Frontier Group stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.56. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 9.62%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,849.14. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,050. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,811,670 shares of company stock valued at $84,843,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,298 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $592,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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