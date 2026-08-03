Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 11.8% - Here's Why

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.5450. Approximately 561,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,707,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Get Frontier Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Frontier Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Up 10.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 13,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289.75. This trade represents a 52.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,050. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,811,670 shares of company stock worth $84,843,756 over the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 251,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Frontier Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Frontier Group wasn't on the list.

While Frontier Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here