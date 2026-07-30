FrontView REIT (FVR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect FrontView REIT to announce earnings of $0.0131 per share and revenue of $18.3080 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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FrontView REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.55 million, a P/E ratio of -130.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FrontView REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -537.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point began coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on FrontView REIT from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FrontView REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on FrontView REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company's stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 96,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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