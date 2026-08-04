FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Posts Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 2.16%.

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FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 107,166 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.64 and a beta of 0.51. FRP has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FRP by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FRP by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FRP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FRP in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FRP has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on FRP

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

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