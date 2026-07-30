FS KKR Capital (FSK) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $286.75 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Hill Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,659,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $21,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $14,842,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $9,053,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,053,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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