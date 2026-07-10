FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.8750.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $228.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.76. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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