FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $350.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation traded as low as $211.14 and last traded at $211.57. 236,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,556,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.56.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Moreno bought 2,475 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $498,143.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 199,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about FTAI Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting FTAI Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research maintained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $400 to $350. The revised target still implies approximately 62% upside from the referenced share price. BTIG price target update

BTIG Research maintained a rating but lowered its price target from $400 to $350. The revised target still implies approximately 62% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares at an average price of $201.27, investing approximately $498,000 and increasing his direct ownership by 1.26%. Insider buying can signal management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. FTAI insider purchase

President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares at an average price of $201.27, investing approximately $498,000 and increasing his direct ownership by 1.26%. Insider buying can signal management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts retain an overall Moderate Buy view. Ten analysts rate FTAI a Buy and one rates it Hold, with a reported consensus price target of $321.11. Jefferies also reaffirmed its Buy rating.

Analysts retain an overall view. Ten analysts rate FTAI a Buy and one rates it Hold, with a reported consensus price target of $321.11. Jefferies also reaffirmed its Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: FTAI declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12, representing a payout ratio of approximately 34.8%.

FTAI declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12, representing a payout ratio of approximately 34.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 89%, with several major funds increasing their positions. This supports the shareholder base but does not necessarily create an immediate trading catalyst.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 89%, with several major funds increasing their positions. This supports the shareholder base but does not necessarily create an immediate trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FTAI’s latest quarterly EPS of $1.13 missed the $1.32 consensus estimate and declined from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.1 million, the earnings shortfall is likely weighing on sentiment.

FTAI’s latest quarterly EPS of $1.13 missed the $1.32 consensus estimate and declined from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.1 million, the earnings shortfall is likely weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and trades at elevated valuation levels, including a P/E ratio near 47. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 8.0 also highlights substantial financial leverage.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.18. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.The firm had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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