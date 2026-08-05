FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.81), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 147.01% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

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FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3%

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 2,483,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,150. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,200. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIP shares. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.94.

Read Our Latest Report on FIP

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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