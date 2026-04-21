FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $186.27, with a volume of 91418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -0.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. FTI Consulting's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after purchasing an additional 503,885 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after acquiring an additional 402,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,137,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company's stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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