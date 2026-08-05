fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.fuboTV's revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from fuboTV's conference call:

Subscriber trends improved , with North American subscribers rising 2% year over year to 5.75 million and a 25,000 sequential gain, helped by World Cup programming and enhanced Spanish-language offerings.

, with North American subscribers rising 2% year over year to 5.75 million and a 25,000 sequential gain, helped by World Cup programming and enhanced Spanish-language offerings. Advertising integration with Disney is showing early traction, including double-digit year-over-year increases in CPMs and fill rates on Fubo, while June delivered the company’s strongest ad-growth month in at least two years.

Management raised the low end of fiscal 2026 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA guidance, now expecting $90 million–$100 million , and reiterated targets for at least $300 million of Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2028 and positive free cash flow in 2027 and 2028.

, and reiterated targets for at least $300 million of Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2028 and positive free cash flow in 2027 and 2028. Management sees substantial synergy and growth potential from the Hulu + Live TV combination, including better programming and vendor-contract economics, ESPN customer referrals, Disney+ distribution, and Disney’s advertising technology and sales scale.

New CEO Alisa Bowen is conducting a strategic review focused on pricing and packaging, content, distribution and marketing partnerships, and product innovation, with more detailed plans expected on the November earnings call.

Get fuboTV alerts: Sign Up

fuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 2,032,631 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on fuboTV from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut fuboTV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 141,074 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,464,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,348.12. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $44,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company's stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider fuboTV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and fuboTV wasn't on the list.

While fuboTV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here