FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.1510, with a volume of 1727160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 107.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FuelCell Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FuelCell Energy wasn't on the list.

While FuelCell Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here