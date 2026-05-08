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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fuji Electric shares gapped up on Friday, opening at $23.65 versus Thursday's close of $22.03 and last trading at $23.74, a roughly 8.2% increase on light volume (465 shares).
  • Despite the price jump, analyst sentiment is negative: Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to a Sell, and MarketBeat's consensus rating is Reduce (one Hold, one Sell).
  • The stock is trading well above its technicals, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $18.65 and $18.39 respectively, indicating recent strength versus longer-term averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $23.65. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on FELTY

Fuji Electric Stock Up 8.2%

The business's fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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