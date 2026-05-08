Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $23.65. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on FELTY

Fuji Electric Stock Up 8.2%

The business's fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Further Reading

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