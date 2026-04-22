Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.27. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FULC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,096 shares of the company's stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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