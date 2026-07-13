Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research firms have commented on FULC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,883.55. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,111 shares of the company's stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,111 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company's stock worth $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 382,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company's stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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