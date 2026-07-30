Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Fulcrum Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics reported a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share, missing analysts’ consensus estimate of a $0.21 loss by $0.13.
  • FULC shares traded around $3.72, well below their 52-week high of $15.74; the stock has a market capitalization of approximately $247.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment has weakened, with multiple firms downgrading the stock to neutral or hold ratings. The consensus rating is “Reduce”, with a $8.20 average price target.
  • Interested in Fulcrum Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,124,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,950. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $39,883.55. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Leerink Partners downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Read More

Earnings History for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fulcrum Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Fulcrum Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fulcrum Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines