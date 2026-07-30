Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,124,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,950. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $39,883.55. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Leerink Partners downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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