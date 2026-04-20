Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.8870. 366,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 996,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,180,111 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,971,000 after buying an additional 382,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 2,841,734 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,054,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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