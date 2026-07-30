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Full House Resorts (FLL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Full House Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Full House Resorts is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 6. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.1743 per share and revenue of approximately $78.4 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • In the prior quarter, the company reported a $0.23 per-share loss, narrowly beating estimates, while revenue of $74.42 million fell short of expectations. Full House also posted a negative net margin of 12.79% and negative return on equity of 473.31%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target. Shares recently traded at $2.30, and the company carries substantial leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.23.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to announce earnings of ($0.1743) per share and revenue of $78.4150 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 473.31%. The business had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.22 million.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.23. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Full House Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Full House Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,375 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 570.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company's stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: FLL is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company's property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow's Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Nevada.

See Also

Earnings History for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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