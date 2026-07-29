Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Insider Purchases 1,370 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) insider James Fuller Bt bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.

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Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 2.0%

LON FSTA traded up GBX 14.40 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 750.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 544 and a 1 year high of GBX 776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 706.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 47.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of £397.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 770.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

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