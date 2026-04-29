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Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Fury Gold Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose by 26.8% in April to 122,158 shares as of April 15, with a very low short-interest ratio of 0.4 days and only 0.1% of shares sold short.
  • Analyst activity has trended positive: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $2.00 and gave a Buy, and the stock's consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average $2.00 target.
  • Fury trades around $0.56 midday with a market cap of about $104.5 million, a one-year range of $0.36–$1.02, and a negative P/E consistent with an exploration-stage miner.
  • Interested in Fury Gold Mines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,158 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 96,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FURY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FURY

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of FURY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 304,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,330. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company's stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines' flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d'Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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