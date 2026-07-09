FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $4.78. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.6930, with a volume of 349,685 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FutureFuel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised FutureFuel from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

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FutureFuel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 47.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FutureFuel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,800. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,530 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FutureFuel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,844 shares of the energy company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,231 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in FutureFuel by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 65.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corporation NYSE: FF operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

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