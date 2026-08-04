FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.95. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 148,899 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised FutureFuel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FutureFuel from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on FutureFuel

FutureFuel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 47.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. FutureFuel's dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Activity

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,800. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FutureFuel by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,841 shares of the energy company's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 84,240 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,214 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 65.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corporation NYSE: FF operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

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