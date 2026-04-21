Fvcbankcorp (FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $18.2430 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 18.08%.The company had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect Fvcbankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fvcbankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $280.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Fvcbankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fvcbankcorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Fvcbankcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fvcbankcorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fvcbankcorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FVCB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 11,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $169,752.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,208.14. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,462 shares of company stock valued at $417,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fvcbankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,254 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fvcbankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fvcbankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company's stock.

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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