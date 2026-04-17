Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.07 Per Share

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a 16.7% increase from Fvcbankcorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

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Fvcbankcorp Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $15.34 on Friday. Fvcbankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $275.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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